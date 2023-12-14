There are several pictures and videos of Camila Cabello and Drake that have surfaced online. The two were spotted having a great time together at the Turks and Caicos Islands. From enjoying speedboat ride to having conversations, check out the viral pics and videos of Camila and Drake from the Noah’s Ark Beach Club. Drake Announces Break From Music Due to Health Issues, Singer Says ‘I Need To Get Right’.

Camila & Drake

Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out together. pic.twitter.com/ZylO00CRZW — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) December 14, 2023

The Turks And Caicos Islands

Drake and Camila Cabello hanging out in Turks & Caicos. pic.twitter.com/RToy1IibNN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 14, 2023

Some Fun Time

VIDEO | Camila with Drake today in the Bahamas. #2 pic.twitter.com/O3sGZO6rMk — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) December 14, 2023

Soaking Up The Sun

Camila with Drake today in Bahamas pic.twitter.com/oq5neKZPiu — Camila Cabello Worldwide (@WWCamilaCabello) December 14, 2023

