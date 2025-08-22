A strong earthquake struck the Drake Passage, the waterbody separating South America and Antarctica, early Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Initially estimated at magnitude 8, the quake was later downgraded to 7.5 by the USGS. However, varying assessments came from global agencies: Germany’s Research Center for Geosciences (GRCG) placed it at 7.1, while India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported 7.4. The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 10.8 km, at coordinates 60.26°S latitude and 61.85°W longitude, around 7:46 am IST. Despite its strength, no tsunami warning has been issued, and there are no reports of damage or casualties so far, officials confirmed. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi Region, No Casualties Reported.

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Drake Passage

BREAKING: 8.0 magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of South America — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 22, 2025

