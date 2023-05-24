Asteroid City which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, saw its stars arriving on the red carpet for the screening. Some arrived looking much more happier than others. Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend dressed in a stunning olive green gown with blue gloves and white tux with black bow tie, arrived dancing and looking quite merry, as Rupert twirled her around multiple times. Asteroid City Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks’ Multi-Starrer Comedy Sees Lives Disrupted When Aliens Arrive in Town.

View Maya and Rupert Arriving at Cannes:

Rupert Friend and Maya Hawke dance on the carpet at the premiere of Wes Anderson's #AsteroidCity. https://t.co/IdVkObloyc pic.twitter.com/tGNpgi5yHZ — Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2023

