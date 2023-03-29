Asteroid City boasts an amazing cast of Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston and more. The trailer for the film leaves a lot to the interpretation of audiences and makes for an exciting glimpse of what's to come. Asteroid City: Wes Anderson's Drama Shows Off it's Impressive Cast in New Poster.

Here's the Trailer for Asteroid City

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)