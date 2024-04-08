The trailer for Fly Me To The Moon, an Apple Original movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is finally out on April 8. It is set against the backdrop of a 1960s space race. Scarlett Johansson plays a marketing specialist who is hired to fix NASA's public image. Later, she is asked to stage a fake moon landing as a backup to the Apollo 11 moon landing, as the whole world will be watching. Channing Tatum plays NASA's launch director in the moon landing mission, who is completely against the idea of faking the mission. The movie is directed by Greg Berlanti and will be released on the big screens on July 12, 2024. Fly Me To The Moon: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum Announce Trailer Release Date For Greg Berlanti's New Film (Watch Video).

Watch Fly Me To The Moon Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)