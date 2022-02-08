Cardi B expressed her anger upon discovering nasty comments on her three-year-old daughter, Kulture's Instagram account. Taking to Twitter, she announced that she has decided to make Kulture’s Instagram account private. She shared a few screenshots of the disgraceful comments she witnessed as she wrote a strongly worded message directed at the mothers of those who had the nerve to write mean things about her own daughter.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page …I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos https://t.co/d6UfXTKqrC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 7, 2022

