Cardi B called out a Twitter account on Monday (September 20) who shared a montage of her, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish along with caption that questioned their queerness. The rapper in quite a sassy way slammed the user for promoting the notion that bisexual people need to date people of the same sex to be validated. Cardi B Reveals Her Favourite Member of BTS, the Answer May or May Not Surprise You.

Check It Out:

I ate bitches out before you was born …..Sorry I don’t have razr phone pics to prove it to you 😅😅 https://t.co/S9mm4yesDU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)