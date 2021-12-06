Charlie Cox played the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Netflix series Daredevil. During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed about Cox’s return in the MCU. He was quoted as saying, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” reports CinemaBlend.

Charlie Cox To Return As Daredevil

