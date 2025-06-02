Shreyas Iyer has been in stellar form this year, and especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, hammering the best bowlers around the park, including Jasprit Bumrah, who faced the brunt of the batter in the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 match. Iyer managed to guide a near-perfect yorker of Bumrah towards the third man region for a boundary, which, for many, is the shot of the season, but interestingly, this is not the first time the PBKS captain has played this type of shot against the MI pacer. Iyer had played a similar shot during his Delhi Daredevils' days, when in an MI vs DD IPL 2015 match, the batter displayed his use of late hands to bring up his half-century, making his shot in Qualifier 2 a near-perfect 10-year challenge. Shreyas Iyer Receives Warm Hugs From Mother and Sister After Guiding PBKS to IPL 2025 Final, Shresta Iyer Imitates Brother’s Iconic Walk (Watch Video).

10 Year Challenge Featuring Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah

Shreyas Iyer vs Jasprit Bumrah - 10 year challenge pic.twitter.com/S0ZLO3GZ43 — praneeth? (@JonsnoW96_) June 1, 2025

