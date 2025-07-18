Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian man who jumped from the stratosphere in 2012, died recently. According to reports, Felix Baumgartner passed away in a paragliding accident in Italy. He was 56 years old at the time of his death. According to an AP report, Felix Baumgartner became the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound through the stratosphere following a 24-mile leap attempt. It is reported that Felix was allegedly killed in a crash on July 17. Firefighters who responded to the incident said that a paraglider had crashed into the side of a swimming pool in the city of Porto Sant Elpidio. Massimiliano Ciarpella, mayor of the city, confirmed Baumgartner’s death in a social media post. Felix Baumgartner, popularly known as "Fearless Felix," shot to fame in 2012 when the skydiver took part in a nine-minute descent during which he launched himself from a capsule hoisted more than 24 miles (39 kilometres) above Earth by a giant helium balloon over New Mexico. Italy Shocker: Pakistani Girl Strangled to Death Over Refusal to Marry Cousin, Parents Jailed.

