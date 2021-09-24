The (voice) cast of the Super Mario Bros Animated Movie is out! Yes, that's right. So, Chris Pratt will be voicing our all-time fave Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach and the list goes on. There's a cameo from Charles Martinet. Check out the full list below.
Here You Go:
"Here we go!"
Chris Pratt as Mario
Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
Charlie Day as Luigi
Jack Black as Bowser
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
Cameos from Charles Martinet pic.twitter.com/Yio2pql1Jy
— Illumination (@illumination) September 23, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)