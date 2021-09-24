The (voice) cast of the Super Mario Bros Animated Movie is out! Yes, that's right. So, Chris Pratt will be voicing our all-time fave Mario, while Anya Taylor-Joy will be Peach and the list goes on. There's a cameo from Charles Martinet. Check out the full list below.

Here You Go:

"Here we go!" Chris Pratt as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach Charlie Day as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike Cameos from Charles Martinet pic.twitter.com/Yio2pql1Jy — Illumination (@illumination) September 23, 2021

