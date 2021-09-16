Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures have collaborated on a project. The director's next will be about J Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Now, reportedly, Nolan has certain demands for his film on World War II. From total creative control to 20 percent of the first dollar gross, have a look at the conditions made by him to the studio.

Christopher Nolan's demands for his upcoming WW2 film 🎥 • Total creative control • $100M budget • $100M marketing budget • At least 100 days in theaters • 20% of first dollar gross • Studio can't release another film 3 weeks before or after his (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/WzYknw2skG — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 15, 2021

