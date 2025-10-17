Japan's former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama died today, October 17. He was 101. According to a report in PTI, Tomiichi Murayama was known for his 1995 "Murayama statement" in which he apologised to Asian victims of his country's aggression. As per the news report, Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown Oita, southwestern Japan, according to a statement from Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party. Murayama was head of the then-known Japan Socialist Party. He led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996. ‘I Felt Like I Was Back in Japan’: Japanese Expat Shares Experience of Travelling by Mumbai Metro Line 3, Calls Aqua Line Services ‘Clean, Safe, and Perfectly on Time’ (Watch Video).

Former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama Passes Away

#Japan’s former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama dies at 101, multiple Japanese media reported on Friday. In 1995, on the 50th anniversary of Japan's surrender, then-PM Murayama issued the landmark "Murayama Statement," acknowledging that Japan's colonial rule and aggression had… pic.twitter.com/A0nx3UF0H3 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) October 17, 2025

