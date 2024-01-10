Jungkook from BTS appears unstoppable in his pursuit of awards, even as he fulfills his mandatory military service as the Golden Maknae. The Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 recently announced their winners, and Jungkook has secured the Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award for Golden. BTS Jungkook Bids Emotional ‘Goodbye’ to Military Ahead of His Military Enlistment, BIGHIT Confirms RM, Jimin and V Have Started the Process!.

BTS' Jungkook Wins Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award:

🏆Congratulations ‘JUNGKOOK - GOLDEN’ for winning “Artist of the Year - Physical Album" at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) January 10, 2024

