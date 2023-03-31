A new trailer of the upcoming streaming series Citadel further deep dives into the show's narrative of two former agents played by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Their memories get wiped out after one of their colleagues double-crosses them, leading to the titular spy agency's fall. Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s Spy Thriller Is High on Actions, Streamy Scenes and Lot of Twists! (Watch Video).

As per the show's narrative, the titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason (Richard) seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka), and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore. Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Are Hot Amnesiac Spies Saving the World in This Russo Brothers Series (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

Citadel is being produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. It premieres on April 28 on Prime Video with new episodes released weekly every Friday all through to May 26.

