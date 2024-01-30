The acclaimed director-duo Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, known together as Coen Brothers, are all set to reunite for a horror film. Ethan Coen confirmed this news during a Masterclass in Norway, where he even shared what to expect from their upcoming collaboration. The director revealed, "It's a pure horror film, and it gets bloody. If you like Blood Simple, I think you'll enjoy it." Watch this space for further updates on the movie. Honey Don’t! Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans To Star in Ethan Coen’s Film.

The Coen Brothers Reunite for Horror Film

JOEL & ETHAN COEN are set to direct a horror film. The script has already been written and production could begin before the year is done: “It's a pure horror film, and it gets very bloody. If you like Blood Simple, I think you'll enjoy it.” https://t.co/9rr14J8Qjp pic.twitter.com/Ne0kKVL9gd — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) January 29, 2024

