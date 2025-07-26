The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon introduce a module on Operation Sindoor. Two modules are currently in development, one for Classes 3rd to 8th and another for Classes 9th to 12th. An 8-10 page module will detail India’s achievements and armed forces. The goal is to educate students about India's military strength, ANI reported, citing Education Ministry sources. Students will also learn about Mission LiFE, the horror of partition, India's rise as a Space Power, ranging from Chandrayaan to Aditya L1 and insights from Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla on the International Space Station, it added. NCERT Books Tweaks: No Need To Teach About Riots, Demolition in Schools; No Attempts to Saffronise Textbooks, Says NCERT Chief Dinesh Prasad Saklani.

