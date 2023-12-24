Katherine Ryan recently criticised singer Justin Timberlake on her podcast for his past behaviour towards Britney Spears. In Britney's memoir, she mentioned how Justin pressured her into having an abortion and how difficult that experience was for her. Justin seemingly shaded "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer during a Las Vegas performance of "Cry Me a River," a song believed to be about their breakup. Katherine called Justin out, labelling his actions as slimy and suggesting that his public image didn't align with his behaviour towards Britney. Britney Spears’ High School Boyfriend Donald Jones Calls Justin Timberlake ‘Piece of Shit’ – Here’s Why.

Katherine Ryan Slams Justin Timberland:

Katherine Ryan slams Justin Timberlake for shading Britney Spears: “So Justin Timberlake popped his grubby little eel face out from the rock he previously crawled behind to perform at the opening of new Las Vegas hotspot, Fountainebleau, smugly offering up, quote ‘No disrespect’… pic.twitter.com/FqBFZMOjRe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2023

