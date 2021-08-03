Amongst the many roles that Dave Bautista has essayed on the screen, the most loved character of his is Drax. However, the actor recently revealed that Marvel did not ask him to reprise his role as Drax for the upcoming series What If...? on Disney+. During a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked why he is not voicing the character for the series, to which he replied, that he was not asked to. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also replied to his tweet saying, "What." in disbelief.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Let’s start with I was never asked. https://t.co/HwrnMrEajh — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 2, 2021

