Looks like Deadpool 3 will be even more meta than its predecessors as a destroyed 20th Century Fox logo was spotted recently on the set of the film. It looks like the logo will be there for a joke regarding to Disney buying 20th Century Fox and renaming it to 20th Century Studios. However, we will get to know the reason behind it when Deadpool 3 releases in theatres on May 3, 2024. Deadpool 3 Set Photos Leaked! Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Film Intense Fighting Scenes in the Cold (View Pics).

Check Out the Photo From the Set:

A destroyed 20th Century Fox logo on the set of #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/WRTrZfoH6A — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)