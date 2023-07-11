Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were seen filming their fight scenes for Deadpool 3 at a white sand beach in these new leaked set photos. A behind the scenes video also surfaced of Ryan in his Deadpool costume and Hugh in his yellow and blue Wolverine costume in which they're seen shooting for what seemed to be an epic battle. Ryan hung from ropes for his stunt scenes while Hugh seemed to be fighting from the ground. In another cool shot Wolverine also throws a blaster, and Deadpool is pulled back into a prop wall. Deadpool 3: Check Out First Look Of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman In Deadpool and Wolverine Suits at The Sets.

Deadpool 3 Leaked Pics

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine from the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/T8yqcoomiy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

Ryan and Hugh Filming on Set

New set images from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/45yH5PIGZH — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 10, 2023

More Deadpool BTS

A new ‘DEADPOOL 3’ set video of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman filming a fight scene on a beach 🎥 (via: https://t.co/75cxT6KzGk) pic.twitter.com/ntK67GVMeB — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 11, 2023

