In an exciting turn of events, fans of the Deadpool and Wolverine franchises were treated to a thrilling spectacle on the sets of Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds, known for his iconic portrayal of Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, beloved as Wolverine, were spotted in their respective superhero suits during filming. The first look photos captured the attention of fans worldwide, generating a buzz of anticipation. The images showcased Reynolds donning the red and black Deadpool suit, while Jackman sported the infamous Wolverine attire. This unexpected sighting has sparked speculations of a long-awaited Deadpool and Wolverine team-up, further intensifying the excitement surrounding the upcoming film. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Look From Deadpool 3 Sets LEAKED? Here's the Truth About the Viral Pics!

Check Out The First Picture Here:

Our first look at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up as Deadpool and Wolverine in #Deadpool3. via @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/8XuGKMkTc8 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 10, 2023

