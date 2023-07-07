Deadpool 3 has started rolling in May with shoot happening in London. Recently, pics of the film's main star Ryan Reynolds who plays Wade Wilson aka the titular Deadpool got leaked from the sets, where the actor was seen wearing an upgraded version of his superhero suit. But what about the film's other main lead? As all Marvel fans would be knowing by now, the film is bringing back Logan aka Wolverine from the dead (the character was killed in the 2017 film Logan) with Hugh Jackman reprising his character. Deadpool 3 LEAKED BTS Pics: Ryan Reynolds Papped Shooting in London in His Superhero Suit!

So when Ryan Reynolds' pics got leaked as Deadpool from the sets of the upcoming Marvel film, can Hugh Jackman escape the shutterbugs? Well, a couple of pictures of the Australian actor went viral on Twitter with the claim that they were from the sets of Deadpool 3. The pics had Hugh Jackman with his trademark Wolverine hairdo and one of the pics also had him in claws, which makes the pictures look legit. Except they aren't...

BREAKING: First look at Hugh Jackman in costume on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/2chhju0usI — Deadpool Updates (@adrianm0On) July 7, 2023

If you look closely, these pictures show a younger Hugh Jackman, which means they are from the shoots of the older X-Men films featuring him. With a little help of Google Lens, we found out that the first picture where the actor is seen in the white vest and claws is a BTS leaked pic from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, which you can check by clicking from an article that covered these pics.

The second pic of the actor in dark blue shirt goes a bit more back, as it is from the sets of Wolverine's solo X-Men outing before Logan, The Wolverine, which came out in 2013, as you can see in the article that covered more pics from that shoot.

Check Out the B-Roll Shoot of The Wolverine where You Can See Him in the Same Shirt in One of the Scenes:

So we have to wait for a bit more longer to get our first glimpse of Hugh Jackman as Logan in the upcoming movie, though there are reports that he would finally be donning the classic yellow and black costume of his comic counterpart. Deadpool 3: From OG X-Men Returning to Channing Tatum's Gambit Cameo, 5 'Plot Leaks' From Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Marvel Film That Feel Too Crazy to be True!

Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy, completes the transition of the Marvel character from Fox Studios' X-Men franchise to Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will bring back some of the actors from Deadpool series like Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić and Rob Delaney. The new cast members confirmed till now, apart from Jackman, are Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

