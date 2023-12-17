Love is in the air for Demi Lovato! The singer is engaged to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes on December 16 in Los Angeles. People exclusively revealed the news, confirming with a representative of the singer. And judging by the radiant smiles in pictures shared by the portal, where the couple dazzled in chic black outfits and sparkling rings, their joy is simply contagious! Demi and Jutes first captured hearts with their playful romance last year in August, and now they're taking their love story to the next chapter. Congratulations to the couple! Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Have Parted Ways With Manager Scooter Braun – Reports.

Demi Lovato Gets Engaged to Jordan Lutes!

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are engaged. pic.twitter.com/lyGH0zEVoc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2023

How Stunning Is the Diamond Rock!

Congratulations Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes on your engagement! 💍 | 📷: Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock Get all of the details here: https://t.co/3XUREyvRwX pic.twitter.com/3loZaPbm8Y — People (@people) December 17, 2023

