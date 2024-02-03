Demi Lovato performed "Heart Attack" at an American Heart Association event to emphasise the mind-heart connection. Her representative shared with EW that the choice was to champion the women present, aligning with the event's purpose. Lovato explained the song's significance in a touching intro, addressing the audience about the connection between the mind and heart. Attendees confirmed this thoughtful moment, and online users noted Lovato's personal experience, having suffered a heart attack after her 2018 overdose. Watch the video of Demi Lovato's performance below! Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Get Engaged in Intimate Ceremony in LA (See Pics).

Demi Lovato Sings "Heart Attack" Song At American Heart Association Event

Demi Lovato singing 'Heart Attack' at an event for women with cardiovascular problems 💀💀GOOD BYE. pic.twitter.com/mn9LKguBdV — anwar 🩸 ⵃⴰⵎⵣⴰ (@thevenenoo) February 2, 2024

