Hollywood star Demi Moore is enjoying the perks of singlehood. The 60-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, have split after less than a year of dating. "She's in a good place," a source close to the actress told 'People' magazine. "She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends." 'US Weekly' was the first to report the news. Moore first went public with Humm in March 2022, sharing several photos of the pair on Instagram. Moore tagged him in a first snap, which showed their shadows on the ground as they visited "the palace of kings and queens" while holding hands. Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Ben Affleck Emailed Her After His Split From Ana de Armas.

In a second shot, Moore and Humm cuddled close, with the Swiss chef and N.Y.C.-based restaurateur resting his lips on Moore's forehead. The third image saw Humm and Moore posing together amid lush greenery with "the queen," - the actress' pup Pilaf. Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumours, Says ‘Wishing You a Very Healthy & Happy Life’.

'People' further states that Moore turned 60 last week and received tons of birthday wishes from family and friends, including ex Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, who both posted on Instagram to celebrate Moore's special day. Emma, 44, shared a photo on Instagram Story of her and Bruce, 67, holding copies of Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out as they celebrated her milestone birthday.

