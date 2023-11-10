Amid a hiatus due to the resolved SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney, in addition to Marvel, has postponed its anticipated prequel to The Lion King. The prequel titled Mufasa: The Lion King, helmed by director Barry Jenkins, has shifted its release from July 5, 2024, to December 20, 2024. Disney has further relinquished two other reserved dates, July 25, 2025, and November 7, 2025, initially earmarked for undisclosed projects. This delay comes after speculation during the work pause prompted by the strike, signaling adjustments in Disney's upcoming film slate and building anticipation for the reimagined narrative of the beloved classic. Mufasa- The Lion King To Hit Theatres in 2024.

See New Release Date of Mufasa: The Lion King Here:

Disney's upcoming prequel "Mufasa: The Lion King" has also been delayed, moving from July 5, 2024 to Dec. 20, 2024. https://t.co/NFhrUSsHZQ pic.twitter.com/5fUMtKFdqv — Variety (@Variety) November 10, 2023

