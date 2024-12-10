Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce, and Jay-Z’s daughter stuns in a voluminous golden gown for the premiere of Mufasa:The Lion King. Blue Ivy absolutely slays in the breathtakingly gorgeous strapless metallic gown that features a corset with gathered detailing. She adds a pop of glam with bold red blush, eyeshadow, and matching lipstick. Her flawless curls complete the elegant look! Beyonce matches the vibe in a stunning metallic gold and black strapless gown that shows off her killer curves. Jay-Z keeps it sharp and stylish in a sleek suit. Together, they make for a super stylish trio, turning heads everywhere and striking poses for a rare red carpet moment. View their pictures and videos below. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Bedazzle the New Lion King Premiere Wrapped in Diamonds (View Pics).

Blue Ivy Carter Stuns in Voluminous Golden Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay-Z Strike A Pose

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the premiere of ‘The Lion King: Mufasa.’ (🎥: @THR) pic.twitter.com/XLbKyV1jkP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce

BLUE IVY AND BEYONCE OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/y3uGMpA7K7 — Beyoncé Press. (@beyoncepress) December 10, 2024

World Premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Royalty. 👑 Beyoncé Knowles Carter (Nala), Blue Ivy Carter (Kiara) and family arrive at the World Premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/ayRojNppmm — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 10, 2024

