Jay-Z has recently found himself at the center of a major controversy after a woman filed a lawsuit accusing him of raping her at the age of 13 during an after-party for the 2000 MTV VMAs. The rapper has denied the allegations, calling them a ‘blackmail attempt’. The woman, who had previously sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, amended her lawsuit to include new claims that Jay-Z was also present at the party and participated in the alleged sexual assault. Amid this controversy, Beyoncé has shown unwavering support for their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, celebrating her debut feature film role as the voice of Kiara in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. While Beyoncé has not yet addressed the allegations against Jay-Z, she praised their 12-year-old daughter, saying, “This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder.” Jay-Z Makes Public Appearance Following Rape Allegations; Rapper Attends ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere With Wife Beyoncé, Daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Mom-in-Law Tina Knowles (Watch Video).

Beyoncé’s Heartfelt Note For Blue Ivy Carter

View this post on Instagram

