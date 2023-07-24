In a recent series of interactions with fans where Doja Cat slammed them for calling themselves as "Kittenz," the singer had more to say about them. When someone on threads asked her to say that she loves her fans, Doja replied by saying that "I don't though cuz I don't even know y'all." This created a massive outrage against the singer who recently has been getting into many arguments with her fanbase online. Doja Cat's Top Fan Pages Deactivate Accounts Amidst 'Kittenz' Nickname Criticism!

Check Out Doja Cat's Replies:

Doja Cat responds to someone asking her to say that she loves her fans: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/MjuwVQKtPC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

