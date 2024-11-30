Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying cosy dinner in Mumbai with her boyfriend, Callum Turner, ahead of her Zomato Feeding India concert. The “Houdini” singer was seen visiting a restaurant in Bandra, where several photos and videos surfaced online, capturing the couple in a relaxed moment. In the clips, Dua and Callum are seen leaving the venue together, both twinning in black outfits. The intimate outing comes just before Dua’s highly anticipated performance in Mumbai, adding a personal touch to her busy schedule. Her show, as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert, is scheduled to take place today at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. Dua Lipa Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Her Bangkok Tour Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai Today (See Pics).

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Mumbai Outing

📸 | @DUALIPA and Callum Turner leaving dinner in Mumbai, India last night (28/11) #2 pic.twitter.com/WWExBAZv72 — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 29, 2024

The Adorable Couple

📸 | @DUALIPA and Callum Turner out for dinner in Mumbai, India last night (28/11) #1 pic.twitter.com/inuejLf7MK — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) November 29, 2024

