Singer Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner, who began dating in January 2024, are reportedly secretly engaged. According to The Sun, Callum proposed to the “Levitating” singer during their Christmas celebrations, and the couple now plans to mark their special moment with loved ones on New Year’s Eve in London. While the couple has not made an official announcement yet, Dua’s recent Instagram photos, showcasing her festive mood, reveal a giant diamond ring on her ring finger, fueling engagement speculations. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Mumbai Outing: Check Out ‘Houdini’ Singer’s New Pics With Her Boyfriend Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Engaged?

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner after romantic Christmas proposal https://t.co/bMyiGHvj35 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 26, 2024

The Latest Photos Shared by Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

