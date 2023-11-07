Dua Lipa has tantalised fans with confirmation that Tame Impala will produce her forthcoming single Houdini. After a trail of hints, Lipa announced the single's arrival on November 9, 2023. Following her Grammy-winning album Future Nostalgia released in March 2020, hits like "Don’t Start Now" and "Levitating" dominated pop radio. Teasing her third album since early 2022 on Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast with Elton John, the songstress revealed it was halfway complete, raising excitement for her upcoming musical endeavors. Dua Lipa on Having Children: 'Levitating' Hitmaker Says, 'The Only Baby I'm Thinking About Is My New Album'.

See Latest Update From Dua Lipa's Houdini:

Tame Impala confirmed as a producer on “Houdini” by Dua Lipa. pic.twitter.com/z2lQeZ61n3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2023

Houdini Snippet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

