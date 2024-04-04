Madame Tussauds honours celebrities with wax statues, recognising their fan base and achievements. Recently, they unveiled a life-size wax figure of singer Dua Lipa in Istanbul. The statue, dressed in a striking dark blue, white stone-studded bodysuit coat, perfectly captures Lipa's iconic style and stage presence. Dua Lipa Drops Big News on New Album ‘Radical Optimism’ (Watch Video),

Dua Lipa's Wax Status Installed At Madame Tussauds, Istanbul

Dua Lipa wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Istanbul. pic.twitter.com/6b36X4HrLc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2024

