Real Madrid and France footballer Kylian Mbappe came face-to-face with a stunningly lifelike wax statue of himself at a Madame Tussauds pop-up event in Paris. Mbappe visited the event after the International break and before joining his club Real Madrid with his father Wilfried. The unveiling of the statue was done specially for him. He was blown away with the resemblance the statue had with them and posed with it for pictures. He also said, “It’s me, 100 percent! It’s more Kylian than I am!". Vinicius Junior Opens Up On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Refutes Claims of Rift With Fellow Los Blancos Star.

Kylian Mbappe Gets His Mind Blown After Seeing His Wax Statue

Kylian Mbappe comes face-to-face with Kylian Mbappe 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IsaP6D78L9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 27, 2025

