Following its disappointing box office opening and a poor word of mouth following the premier at Cannes, Elemental has had a huge redemption arc as the movie not only passed a huge milestone, but has become Disney's highest grossing animated film since the release of Frozen II. Standing at $311 million worldwide, this is certainly an impressive turn of events that no one saw coming. Elemental Movie Review: Fire and Water Do Mix Well in Pixar’s Fairly Conventional but Visually Dazzling Romantic Adventure (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Disney's Elemental passed the $300M global mark this weekend. The film grossed an estimated $28.2M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $186.4M, estimated global total stands at $311.7M.#Elemental #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/Hm6OouslHj — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) July 16, 2023

