The teaser for Kinds of Kindness has been released on March 27. The upcoming movie will reunite Best Actress Oscar winner Emma Stone with her Poor Things director, Yorgos Lanthimos. The rest of the cast includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Quailey, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer. "KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea, has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," read the synopsis. Kinds of Kindness will be released in select theatres on June 21. Kinds of Kindness: Oscar Winner Emma Stone To Star in Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ Upcoming Anthology; Film Set To Release in Theatres on June 21.

Check Out the Teaser for Kinds of Kindness Here:

