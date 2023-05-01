The central has imposed a ban on 14 mobile messenger apps, news agency ANI reported today. According to reports, terrorists were using these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan. The list of banned messaging apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others, News18 reported. Loan Apps Banned in India by Google: Tech Giant Removes Over 3,500 Loans Apps From Play Store for Violating Norms.

