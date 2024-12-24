In an unfortunate incident in the United States, a 7-year-old boy named Old Alexander Edgerton was severely injured by one of the falling drones during a Christmas holiday show that went terribly wrong. According to reports, the minor boy underwent open heart surgery after he was struck by a drone during a Christmas light show at Lake Eola in Orlando. It is reported that the accident at the drone show occurred at around 6:45 PM when approximately 25,000 attendees were enjoying the family-friendly event. A video captured by a bystander shows over 200 drones forming a red and green holiday display when several drones malfunctioned suddenly and collided midair before falling to the ground and into the lake. The boy's family said that he was struck in the chest by one of the falling drones. The FAA, which authorized the event, has launched an investogation in connection with the incident. It is also learned that the Orlando drone show was produced by Sky Elements Drones, a company based in North Richland Hills, Texas, near Dallas. US Shocker: Man Kills One-Year-Old Son With Knife Near Sacramento in California, Police Find Victim’s Severed Head in Bedroom; Accused Arrested.

Minor Boy Struck by Falling Drones During Christmas Holiday Show in Orlando

🚨#UPDATE: Here’s a video of the mother of the 7-year-old boy, in tears in a hospital room , as she shares on social media what happened the night her son, now fighting for his life, was injured during the Christmas holiday drone show. pic.twitter.com/lJCEyeCCnI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 23, 2024

Christmas Drone Show at Lake Eola in Orlando Experiences Severe Malfunctions

The Christmas drone show at Lake Eola in Orlando last night experienced severe malfunctions, with drones plummeting out of formation into the lake, and at least one crashing into the crowd. (Credit: OrlandoBungalower) pic.twitter.com/QmzIAnnzeE — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)