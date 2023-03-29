A new trailer for Elemental has premiered and it looks like a treat. Featuring a relationship between a fire and a water element, the film offers a romcom trip that will definitely see these two elements mix. Starring Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen and more, Elemental directed by Peter Sohn releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. Elemental Teaser Trailer: Disney's Animated Film Introduces Pals Ember and Wade (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Elemental:

