Elisabeth Moss, known for her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Shirley, shared her joyous pregnancy news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show. When Kimmel playfully asked if she was pregnant or just acting, Moss quipped, 'A little bit of both,' with a smile. While she didn't reveal all the details, like her due date, her announcement brought excitement and happiness to fans. Elisabeth Moss Was Surprised with Success of The Handsmaid's Tale.

