Jelly Roll chokeslammed Logan Paul through a table while Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre brawled on the Jimmy Kimmel Show ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Randy Orton is set to team up with Jelly Roll to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in what promises to be an entertaining fight and weeks before that showdown, fans got to witness a bit of a preview. Randy Orton was speaking to Jelly Roll in an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' when Drew McIntyre crashed the talk. He came out and mocked Jelly Roll on his weight loss and was soon confronted by Randy Orton, who pushed the Scottish Psycopath, leading to a brawl. The two brawled their way out of the scene, after which Logan Paul came into the scene. He slapped Jelly Roll, but the musician wasn't going to let it slide. He chokeslammed Logan Paul through the table and stood tall. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul, Randy Orton Brawls With Drew McIntyre

