After a three-year hiatus, Hulu’s acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale is set to return for its sixth and final season. A newly released trailer shows Elisabeth Moss’s June Osborne, also known as Offred, declaring that enough is enough. She vows that the oppressors of women should now fear them, as she prepares to lead a rebellion against the totalitarian regime. The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will begin streaming on 8 April 2025. Comedian and Actress D'Arcy Carden Joins Cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sixth Season.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Final Season:

