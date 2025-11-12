Cleto Escobedo III, a close friend of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and the longtime band leader of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at the age of 59. The comedian and TV host took to his Instagram handle to share the sad news with his fans. Sharing a picture of Cleto Escobedo III, he wrote, "Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III. To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers." Born in LA on August 23, 1966, Cleto was the band leader of Cleto and Cletones, the band for Jimmy Kimmel Live! since the show's start in 2003. Sally Kirkland, Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies at 84 After Long Battle With Dementia Days After Entering Hospice Care.

Jimmy Kimmel's Childhood Friend and Band Leader Cleto Esobedo III No More

