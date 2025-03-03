In the path of the Oscars 2025, Emilia Perez caught much ire from netizens after its Best Actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón's old posts that were deemed racist and hateful grabbed attention. Although the trans actress apologised for her posts and she even attended the 97th Academy Awards despite the negative spotlight, she wasn't spared by the first-time host Conan O'Brien in his opening monologue. He said, "Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist." As the camera panned to Karla Sofía Gascón, O'Brien ended the joke with "Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel." ‘I’m Fed Up With 200 of the F*cking Chinese BTS’: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Actress Karla Sofía Gascón’s Now-Deleted Post About the Septet Ignites Backlash From ARMY.

Conan O'Brien's Joke on Karla Sofía Gascón

"Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist." —Conan O'Brien during his Oscars monologue pic.twitter.com/6oGywtcFKR — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Mention

Conan O’Brien: “Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight. And Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/9ik28evXyj — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 3, 2025

