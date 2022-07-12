Zendaya creates history by becoming the youngest ever to hold a second nomination for Euphoria for which she got the best actress award in 2020. The actress is nominated for the same show in the Best actress category. Zendaya Reveals Plan To Direct an Episode of Euphoria Season 3, Shares a Funny Incident.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Zendaya becomes the youngest two-time acting nominee in #Emmys HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/DjM9fss3Xn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2022

