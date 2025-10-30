Spanish music sensation Enrique Iglesias performed in India after 12 years. The "Bailanodo" singer performed in Mumbai on October 29 and several videos of fans and celebrities enjoying at the concert have gone viral. Ahead of his second performance in Mumbai tonight (October 30), the 50-year-old singer shared a heartwarming moment with a female fan that has since gone viral. In a video posted by Enrique on his Instagram handle just hours ago, the singer can be seen stuck in Mumbai traffic on his way to the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra. However, instead of getting impatient, he decided to turn the moment into a sweet surprise for a fan. He rolled down his car window and waved to a female fan in the car beside him. The woman was visibly shocked, surprised, and overjoyed as the singer greeted her with a smile after noticing her excited reaction. Sharing the video, Enrqie wrote, "Mumbai traffic on the way to show #2" Enrique Iglesias Sets Mumbai Ablaze! Bollywood Goes Wild at Concert; Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani, Vidya Balan, Lauren Gottlieb and More Dance the Night Away (Watch Videos).

Enrique Iglesias Captures Heartwarming Moment With Fan in Mumbai Traffic Ahead of His Day 2 Concert – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Enrique Iglesias). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)