The first reactions of Marvel's Eternals are finally out! Helmed by Chloé Zhao, the movie brings to light the newest superhero team in the MCU world. Known as the Eternals, they're the ones who will fight the deviants and save the world from the monsters. With fresh reactions out, we see the flick been tagged as epic and a visual masterpiece. FYI, Eternals will exclusively hit the theaters on November 5. Here, let's see the reactions below. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Others Pack a Stylish Punch at Eternals Premiere in Los Angeles! (View Pics).

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

I saw a movie tonight. #Eternals is cool as hell. Drags a bit in act 2 but I went in knowing nothing about this movie and walked out a fan. pic.twitter.com/HQGcEQ3h12 — Chris E. Haynorror Movies Rule (@ChrisHayner) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

#Eternals was WOW. Just when you think Marvel has shown all of their cards, they shuffle the deck, and say “We’re playing Go Fish betches!” The family dynamic, humor, world expansion, VISUALS. Easily the most gorgeous MCU film. Oscars anyone?! Also I haven’t seen the movie yet. pic.twitter.com/q2iqO7NeiT — Jared Buckendahl (@JaredBuckendahl) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie. It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56

— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

