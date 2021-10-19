The much-awaited Marvel's Eternals is all set to hit the big screens in November, but ahead of the same, the flick had its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 18. From Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington to Gemma Chan were clicked at the event flaunting their best style on the red carpet. Just in case, you missed it, here's who wore what at Eternals LA premiere. You cannot miss it! Eternals Final Trailer: Marvel's All-New Superhero Saga, Featuring Angeline Jolie and Kit Harington, Has a Surreal Avengers Endgame Connection (Watch Video).

Angeline Jolie in a Flowy Dress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt Fan (@angiejoliepitt)

Salma Hayek Is a Seductress in Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VyralNews (@vyral.news)

Hottie Richard Madden!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒆𝒏 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏 (@rich.maddenfan)

The Dapper Looking Kit Harington!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catalina (@emgot88)

Gemma Chan in a White Feathery Gown!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCU GIRL ⧗ Esp| Eng (@mcugirl)

Kumail Nanjiani in Traditional!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCU GIRL ⧗ Esp| Eng (@mcugirl)

Lia McHugh in a Red Mini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𖧵 ETERNALS BRASIL (@eternalsbra)

