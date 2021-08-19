Marvel Studios just dropped the final trailer of Eternals giving fans a glimpse into the storyline of the superhero saga. Arriving in theatres on November 5, Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao's MCU film looks damn amazing. The clip sees how the heroes face a giant threat as well as teases a surreal endgame connection. It stars Angeline Jolie, Kit Harington and others.

FYI, Eternals is set in the same time period as Endgame, five years after Thanos erased half the population. In the trailer, we see the consequences of the return of half the population on the energy levels of the world and how the Eternals now have to figure out a way to balance everything in 7 days.

Watch Video:

